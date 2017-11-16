Native title bid clears another hurdle

STEP CLOSER: The native title application for Wenonah Headland should be finalised in December.

ALMOST 20 years after beginning the process the Gumbaynggirr people are one step closer to receiving native title on land near Urunga.

An application for determination of native title at Wenonah Head will go forward after Bellingen Shire Council voted to sign a Section 87 Agreement under the provisions of the Native Title Act 1993 on behalf of the Gumbaynggirr people over an area of land and waters in the vicinity of the headland.

The application process began in 1998.

Bellingen Mayor Dominic King said council expressed an interest in ensuring a suitable level of public access be maintained to this area as part of any determination.

"Following a number of amendments in terms of the extent of the claim and input from other stakeholders such as Coffs Harbour and District Local Aboriginal Land Council and the NSW Government, the matter has progressed to the point where the interests of all parties have been adequately represented," he said.

"I am very pleased this long standing application has reached a point where everybody's interests have been suitably addressed.

"This is a very significant milestone for the Gumbaynggirr people and I am pleased to have been a part of the process."

The matter will proceed to final determination next month.