Wenham's cinematic treat for Coffs Harbour

SERENDIPITY, chance encounters, spontaneity - all increasingly a dying art as our smartphone apps determine and pre-plan the bulk of our social experiences.

For 86 minutes we are invited to rekindle this sense of adventure in the cinema in Ellipsis, the directorial debut by actor David Wenham, and the finale to Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF).

Wenham spoke ahead of his arrival in Coffs Harbour on Thursday for the closing night screening at Jetty Theatre, bringing this year's festival to an end after it enjoyed record attendances and sell-out nights.

Set over the course of one night in Sydney, his film follows two young characters Viv (Emily Barclay) and Jasper (Benedict Samuel) who are brought together by chance and go on "something of a 24-hour odyssey", encountering diverse and eccentric characters and situations along the way.

Wenham said the fact one of the characters has their smartphone accidentally damaged early on in the film is pertinent. "Those devices are ubiquitous. As soon as you get rid of the phone, suddenly you open up to possibilities, people and situations that maybe you wouldn't otherwise," he said.

The mechanics of the film were in itself an adventure for Wenham. Ellipsis was conceived, workshopped and shot in just 10 days, with just two main cast and four on-set crew. There was no written script nor rehearsal and the actors worked spontaneously in actual working locations and situations throughout the city, from the CBD to Bondi.

"I've always wanted to do a film like this because with conventional film-making you're constrained and restricted," said the director, whose screen career spans three decades. "This was literally throwing the shackles off."

"It's the completely unpredictable nature of what may occur. Each one of the scenes, they're not rehearsed and there's only one take from two cameras. It was fresh, organic and live, whereas in conventional film it's completely scripted - you know the outcome before you even begin."

Rob Connolly, the veteran writer, director and producer (The Boys, The Bank, Romulus My Father) who was executive producer on Ellipsis and will also attend the screening, said of the film: "It's a love letter to Sydney and the idea of heading out into the night. I think people such as in the Coffs Coast who live outside of big cities, do enjoy delving into those aspects of big cities every now and then. This is a dose of exactly that."