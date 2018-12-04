Menu
Nimbin identity Peter "The Rock" Till outside Lismore Court House. Hamish Broome
'We'll see what happens': Court date reset, again

Liana Turner
4th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
A NIMBIN man on cannabis charges may face a trial next year.

Peter Till, 50, yesterday faced Lismore District Court, dressed in a kilt-style, Simpsons-print garment and carrying a camelpak-style backpack covered in multi-coloured pendants.

It was the third trial date that had been set for his charges of supplying and cultivating cannabis, but the self-represented defendant said he was too ill to participate in the trial.

Crown prosecutor Jonathan Baxter-Wright called two Nimbin doctors as witnesses.

In relation to Mr Till's health complaints, one of the doctors said a test had given them some indication of a possible cause for his discomfort.

"I don't think it's a fictitious claim," he said.

The accused repeatedly claimed he was "not Mr Till", that he had "given back" his birth certificate" and was merely speaking on behalf of "the corporation, Peter Till".

Mr Till claimed police had unlawfully executed the warrant that led to his charges, and that police had no proof he was responsible for the cannabis.

Judge Wells set the matter down for a mention on March 18 and trial on May 20 next year.

When asked whether that date would suit him, Mr Till said: "We'll see what happens".

