Well deserved winner of Triple M's $5K hunt

YOU never know when your lucky day will come and for single father-of-two Brent Bullock, it happened at the weekend when he found a lucky five cent coin.

This five cents made him the lucky winner of radio station Triple M Coffs Coast's $5K Hunt.

For Brent the win will help him pay off credit cards and go towards a camping trip around the country.

For the past three weeks, 25 listeners had to track down the Triple M Street Patrol to get their exclusive invitation to the event where they had to find the special five cent piece in the grass of the main arena at the Coffs Harbour Showground.

The next appeal for the radio station will be their annual Give Me 5 For Kids, which will raise money for the Children's Ward at the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital and include Moffee's 50kms in 5 Days where Moffee will pull a wheelie bin as he walks from Woolgoolga to Sawtell starting on Tuesday, June 13.