Well deserved accolade for our garden

Have you discovered the delights of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden? Trevor Veale

IF you've visited the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden in the heart of Coffs you won't be surprised to learn it has placed second in a "top ten” list of Australian regional botanic gardens.

Beating out the likes of Geelong, Wollongong and the Hunter Region, our humble 20 hectares in Hardacre St was pipped at the post only by an impressive 250 hectare native Botanic Garden in Port Augusta, SA.

Australian Geographic Magazine compiled the list by judging to a set of criteria which sets botanic gardens aside from park lands.

Achieving second place reflects the vision, dedication and sheer hard work of the original team of Friends of the Garden volunteers, as well as current Friends and Coffs Harbour City Council workers who keep the Garden in excellent shape.

Designed to feature natural forest, rare and endangered Australian species, and exotic plants from other sub-tropical regions of the world, the North Coast Regional Botanic garden officially opened in 1988. It features a mangrove walk, Japanese Garden with lake and tea-house, 5km of paths and board-walks, plant specimens are catalogued and labelled and there is also a seed bank which plays an important role in conservation of rare or threatened species. Scientific research and education also form a vital part of the garden.

For more information, visit the Garden, view the website: www.coffsbotanicgarden.com.au; or follow on Facebook.