NEW THREADS: Oskar Dillon has been officially unveiled as a Western United player.
PRODIGY TO PRO: Welcome to the big league Oskar

Sam Flanagan
9th Jan 2020 5:00 PM
COFFS Harbour can lay claim to a new professional sports star, with Oskar Dillon unveiled as Western United's newest signing.

The Advocate first reported the potential move in October, with Dillon revealing he had been granted a trial with the club by coach Mark Rudan.

The boss obviously liked what he saw, because now Dillon has put pen to paper.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," Dillon told the club's website.

"There are a lot of experienced boys in the team to learn from and hopefully if I get an opportunity, I'll try to make the most of it.

"You watch a lot of the players in my team on TV these last few years and now I'm training with them."

Dillon is happy he could repay the faith his family showed in him.

"Mum's stoked for me... she's sacrificed a lot."

