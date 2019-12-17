Welcome to city of ‘destruction, nets and poison’

Farmers are voicing their concerns for the environment due to nearby farming practices.

Farmers are voicing their concerns for the environment due to nearby farming practices.

FROM Valla to Bucca, farmers are concerned about nearby blueberry farms pumping from struggling creeks and run-off impacting the environment.

For the past 10 years, John Van Stroe, of Bucca, said he’d watched blueberry farms pop up and at the same time saw the local creek deteriorate and wildlife disappear.

It wasn’t unusual for John to see platypus, bass, pythons and abundant wildlife surrounding the flowing, freshwater creek with swimmable waterholes.

“Now there’s nothing,” he said.

“We found dead platypus on the banks years ago, there are no fish, we saw them gasping for air. It’s like dish water now, it’s disgusting, grey, smelly water.”

With a new blueberry farm going in nearby and concern for the impacts of water pumping and run-off into the creek, John invited Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh to his property to see the problems first-hand.

John was advised to write to the Natural Resources Access Regulator and received a reply calling the issue a “low priority”.

Not satisfied, John invited Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight and Coffs Harbour City Council group leader sustainable places Ian Fitzgibbon to his property to discuss the issue.

“I was told he has been pushing for legislation and had been for the last three years,” John said.

“He said something may be in place in 18 months’ time and then it would be another three years to implement.

“So in the meantime five years goes by, everything’s destroyed, the environment, the wildlife, the birds, the waterways poisoned to death and then Coffs Harbour will have a reputation of not being a tourist destination for its beauty but of its white nets, destruction and poison.

“There’s nothing wrong with progress, I’m all for progress, but there’s a way you’ve got to do it.”

John feels it’s time to address a number of factors, including better regulation of water and waterways, having more control over what chemicals are used and how, and address the visual pollution white netting causes along tourist drives.

Livestock farmer Scott Amon, of Valla, shared a similar view through a video on social media recently.

The video was titled “Let the truth be known about the blueberry industry and their total disregard for our environment” and reached more than 10,000 views in two weeks.