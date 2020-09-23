Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
Queensland government will allow parents to travel into the state without having to go into quarantine.
News

Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

Aisling Brennan
23rd Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARENTS with joint custody who have been separated from their children because of Queensland border restrictions will now be reunited sooner than they thought.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland deputy premier’s officer confirmed as of 3pm today parents who live in the Lismore, Ballina, Richmond Valley, Byron, Kyogle and Glenn Innes LGAs will be able to travel across state lines to do a shared custody handover.

Previously parents living in NSW were allowed to enter Queensland to deliver their child safely into the care of the other parent but were then forced to quarantine at their own expense for 14 days in a hotel.

>>>SEE MORE: What to do if your child is on the other side of the border

The spokeswoman said parents in those six LGAs will now be able to travel freely between the two states but only for the sole purpose of delivering the child.

But when the new border bubble expands at 1am on October 1, those parents will be able to join the thousands of other Northern NSW residents who will be able to freely travel around Queensland with the proper permit.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/border-pass.

northern nsw families parenting queensland border restrictions
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gavenlock out to make amends with Ambitious Cup chance

        Premium Content Gavenlock out to make amends with Ambitious Cup chance

        Horses Coffs Harbour trainer aiming to make up for 2019 Lismore Cup with Ambitious Prince

        REVEALED: Take a look inside the Cultural and Civic Space

        Premium Content REVEALED: Take a look inside the Cultural and Civic Space

        Council News Early images have been released of some of the internal spaces.

        Women Kick-On with return of introductory football program

        Premium Content Women Kick-On with return of introductory football program

        Soccer The all-inclusive program gives women the chance to enjoy football, no matter their...

        ‘No comparison’: Twin blocks come with $18m price tag

        Premium Content ‘No comparison’: Twin blocks come with $18m price tag

        Property What’s in store for this lush site on some of the last undeveloped residential land...