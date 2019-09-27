Welcome to the magical world of aerial silk

IN THE CLOUDS: Shayla Waterson performs at the first Australian Aerial silk competition - La Folie.

IN THE CLOUDS: Shayla Waterson performs at the first Australian Aerial silk competition - La Folie. Portraits by Andy

HIGH above the floor and tangled in luscious sheets twirls a Coffs Coast girl who is mastering a sport which is overlooked by many.

Shayla Waterson recently travelled to Brisbane for the inaugural Australian aerial silk competition - La Folie.

Shayla shared the stage with some of the top aerial silk acts from around the country as her mesmerising performance earned her second place.

The 14-year-old has been hanging from the rafters perfecting her craft since she was just seven years old.

"It used to be in my family," Shayla said.

"I wanted something to do and I've loved it ever since I started. I just love to perform.

"Everything just feels amazing when I'm performing, hearing the crowd cheer makes me smile."

Shayla not only competes in aerial silk, she can hold her own in a raft of various circus disciplines.

"I do trapeze, silk, pole … I do everything," she said.

"For silk you need a lot of upper body strength. You're holding yourself in the air for a few minutes so you need to be strong.

"I also choreographed my own routine for La Folie. I sat down in my bedroom and wrote down what I wanted to do and then practised it. It only took me a few days to finish."

Shayla's next big competition is the Australian Circus Festival in Brisbane this November where she'll take to the stage with her little sister Allirah.

The young acrobat is a coach at both Coffs Coast PoleFit and Coffs Coast Community Circus.