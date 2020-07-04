Welcome grant makes smooth entrance

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, Coffs Harbour Showground and Recreation Centre Land Management Board chair Deb Farquhar and land manager Christopher Pearson inspect a section of road needing repair.

A MAMMOTH investment is being followed up by one which will remedy an often overlooked part of Coffs Harbour Showground – its driveway.

As part of its coronavirus stimulus package the NSW Government will invest a further $48,240 for upgrade work to the asphalt entrance.

It was an area which showground manager Steve Sullivan said was often not considered but critical to ensuring the safety those people who use the premises.

“This is our main road in for major events and it has been breaking up for the last two years,” he said.

“We really appreciate the stimulus funding and (Coffs Harbour MP) Gurmesh Singh looking after the area.”

The showground was one of 153 being upgraded across the state and had just received more than $255,000 to replace the roof, construct a meeting room and install a new airconditioning system.

“Our showgrounds play an important role at the heart of our communities so I welcome this further investment by the NSW Government,” Mr Singh said.

The NSW Government has allocated a further $10.77 million to its showground stimulus program bringing the total to $35.77 million across the state.