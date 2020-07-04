Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, Coffs Harbour Showground and Recreation Centre Land Management Board chair Deb Farquhar and land manager Christopher Pearson inspect a section of road needing repair.
Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, Coffs Harbour Showground and Recreation Centre Land Management Board chair Deb Farquhar and land manager Christopher Pearson inspect a section of road needing repair.
News

Welcome grant makes smooth entrance

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
4th Jul 2020 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAMMOTH investment is being followed up by one which will remedy an often overlooked part of Coffs Harbour Showground – its driveway.

As part of its coronavirus stimulus package the NSW Government will invest a further $48,240 for upgrade work to the asphalt entrance.

It was an area which showground manager Steve Sullivan said was often not considered but critical to ensuring the safety those people who use the premises.

“This is our main road in for major events and it has been breaking up for the last two years,” he said.

“We really appreciate the stimulus funding and (Coffs Harbour MP) Gurmesh Singh looking after the area.”

The showground was one of 153 being upgraded across the state and had just received more than $255,000 to replace the roof, construct a meeting room and install a new airconditioning system.

“Our showgrounds play an important role at the heart of our communities so I welcome this further investment by the NSW Government,” Mr Singh said.

The NSW Government has allocated a further $10.77 million to its showground stimulus program bringing the total to $35.77 million across the state.

coffs harbour showground gurmesh singh
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local cancer treatment returns ‘excellent’ results: report

        premium_icon Local cancer treatment returns ‘excellent’ results: report

        Health A report has found local breast cancer patients are experiencing ‘excellent’ results and fewer side effects.

        Everything you need to know about the new border pass

        premium_icon Everything you need to know about the new border pass

        Breaking Here is everything you need to know about entering Queensland

        People entering Queensland will need to get a border pass

        premium_icon People entering Queensland will need to get a border pass

        News Border checkpoints to cause significant gridlock

        Virgin set to resume Coffs Harbour flights

        premium_icon Virgin set to resume Coffs Harbour flights

        News Coffs is one of 17 routes that will recommence.