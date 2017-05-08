Welcome addition to local hospital

UNDER CONSTRUCTION: The new cafe will provide an important service for visitors spending long periods of time with a loved one or friend in hospital.

BELLINGEN Hospital will welcome a much-needed addition to their campus, with a new cafe currently under construction.

Because the hospital is some distance from the town centre, the new cafe will provide an important service for visitors spending long periods of time with a loved one or friend in hospital.

The cafe is located on the lower level of the hospital near the newly opened Wellness Garden, and Bellingen Hospital Auxiliary are now calling out for volunteers.

Auxiliary President Debra Anderson said her roster needs the support of community-minded Bellingen residents.

"We know this service will make a huge difference to everyone at the health campus,” Mrs Anderson said.

"Visitors to the site and staff will be able to enjoy the home-made, home-baked experience at our little cafe, along with quality coffee and tea.

"But, we need a strong roster of volunteers to help make this a sustainable service. We know our public hospital is important to the Bellingen community and we're really hoping people will come forward to offer up a couple of hours a week or a month.”

The cafe is expected to open later this year and full training will be provided to volunteers.

Men and women wanting to help the Auxiliary and Pink Ladies can contact Mrs Anderson on 0409 311 349.

In the meantime, Bellingen residents are also being invited to support the Auxiliary's Mother's Day Raffle. Tickets will be on sale in the town centre on Saturday 13 May, along with home-baked goods - jams, pickles and chutneys, as well as plants and assorted craft items.

Mother's Day raffle prizes include delicious treats for mum as well as products to pamper her.