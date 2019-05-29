Welcome a Chinese guest into your home

WITH more than 100 Chinese students headed our way in July the Southern Cross University is calling for hosts to make them feel at home.

The international students, aged between nine and 16, will be studying at Southern Cross University (SCU) and enjoying an Australian cultural experience as part of a study tour.

Coffs area residents have the opportunity to get involved and become 'Aussie ambassadors' by signing up as home stay hosts.

General Manager for Australian Home stay Network (AHN) Chris Rey said locals can turn their spare bedrooms into an asset with the added bonus of meeting people from all over the world.

"Study tours are an excellent way to show international students what it's like to live and learn in Australia,” Ms Rey said.

"As a home stay host you'll share your daily life with your guest, teach them about Aussie culture and get paid for the experience.

"AHN hosts come from all walks of life. Whether you're part of a single-parent household, couple, family or you're empty nesters - give homestay hosting a go.”

AHN has placed more than 52,000 students in homestay and provides training, insurance and around the clock support for all participants.

Hosts will receive a reimbursement for providing their guest with a comfortable bedroom, mealsand weekday transport to and from SCU.

The students will be coming to Coffs Harbour in three separate groups arriving between July 13 and 22. Each participant will require homestay for eight nights, with the final group departing on July 30.

Interested families can apply on the Australian Homestay Network website or contact the team on 9264 0470.