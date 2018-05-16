Worst and weirdest royal wedding products

WITH just days to go before the wedding of the year, royal fans are gearing up for the big event by snapping up royal wedding memorabilia in all its outrageous forms. From beer to comic books, here are some of the weirdest (and most wonderful) pieces of Harry and Meghan merchandise on the market.

Ed Sheeran and Meghan plate

You can get a lot of random stuff online, and this commemorative plate is one of them. The plate, which is for sale on Etsy and purports to celebrate the union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has a glaring error. Instead of featuring a picture of Prince Harry, it has the image of another well-known red-headed Brit, singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran. The 25-pound ($A46) plate came under fire for the mistake, however it was later revealed to be a joke.

Can you spot what's wrong with this royal plate? Picture: Etsy

Comic book

It's already been dubbed a fairytale romance, so it just makes sense to turn Harry and Meghan's story into a book - or at least a comic book. Titled The Royals: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, this colourful depiction of how the pair met and fell in love is available in three formats - a comic book, graphic novel and special wedding edition. The only question is will the loved-up couple get their happily ever after?

The Royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graphic novel by TidalWave Productions. Picture: TidalWave Productions

Colouring book

Looking for a way to kill the time while waiting for the wedding of the year to start? Why not get creative with a little colouring in - Harry and Meghan style. This novelty colouring book features the couple in scenes from some of the most renowned films in history, including Harry and Meghan in the "I'm the king of the world" scene from Titanic.

The Royal Wedding Colouring Book. Picture: Hachette

Beer

Raise a toast to the newlyweds with this unique brew - made especially for the occasion. Aptly named "Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot", the pale ale is made by local brewery Windsor and Eton. A blend of British and American hops with champagne yeast, the brew is a nod to both Harry and Meghan. The company previously made the "Windsor Knot" beer in honour of William and Catherine's wedding in 2011. The brew was intended to be special edition but was so popular it has become a permanent addition to the label's range.

Harry and Meghan even have their own brew. Picture: Supplied

Harry and Meghan Swimsuits

They may seem like a joke, but these royal bathers are the real deal. Featuring the bride and groom's faces printed across the body, these one-piece swimsuits are created by online printing company Bags of Love and will set you back a cool $68.24 (£38). Unfortunately, if you want to get your hands on a pair, you'll need a UK postal address.

Harry and Meghan swimsuits.

Paper dolls

If you didn't know paper dolls were still a thing in the 21st century, you're not alone. But here they are, cardboard cut-outs in the likeness of His Royal Highness and his bride - in their underwear. You can dress them up in a range of outfits, from unicorn onesies to red carpet glamour.

Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan paper dolls. Picture: Penguin UK

Life-size cutout

Not invited to the royal wedding? No big deal. You can stage your own version of the big day at home with a life-size cutout of the gorgeous couple. If that's not enough, you can go all out by inviting a 2-D version of the Queen too.

Harry and Meghan life-size cutouts. Picture: Amazon

Marmite

It doesn't get any more British than Marmite, so it's little surprise that jars of the Vegemite-like yeast spread with Harry and Meghan's names have appeared on shelves in Windsor. According to the Daily Mail, the personalised jars are believed to have been designed and sold by fans rather than the company itself.

Jars of Marmite, labelled with the names "Meghan" and "Harry" are seen on a shop shelf. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Face masks

If you can't join them, be them. At least that seems to be the premise behind these cardboard Harry and Meghan face masks. Fun or just downright creepy? You be the judge.

Harry and Meghan masks. Picture: Amazon

Condoms

Everyone is trying to cash in on the royal wedding, including this condom brand dubbed the "Crown Jewels". Complete with the tag line "Your prince will come", these limited edition condoms come in a fancy box that plays "God Save the Queen" and "Star Spangled Banner" when opened. Who said romance was dead?

Crown Jewels condoms come in a souvenir box that plays God Save the Queen when opened. Picture: Supplied

Replica engagement ring

For Harry fans who are devastated their Prince Charming has put a ring on someone else's finger, this may help ease the pain a little. Sure this replica engagement ring doesn't actually have real diamonds, but at US$23, we can all afford to feel like the royal-bride-to-be.

Replica of Meghan Merkle's engagement ring. Picture: Amazon

Sausage

Yes, you read that right. There is even a special sausage inspired by the Royal couple. Heck sausages are "sweet ginger and American mustard" (get it?) flavoured pork sausages available from British supermarket Sainsbury's. The perfect wedding gift for the couple who has everything, right?