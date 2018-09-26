Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Evans Head Goes Wild Facebook page is asking people:
Evans Head Goes Wild Facebook page is asking people: "What is this?"
Offbeat

Weird sea creature found on North Coast beach

26th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

WHAT is this?

That's the question being asked by the Facebook group, Evans Head Goes Wild, which posted these photos of a weird-looking sea creature.

Evans Head Goes Wild Facebook page is asking people:
Evans Head Goes Wild Facebook page is asking people: "What is this?"

"This strange organism was found along Airforce Beach. There were several washed on the sand," the group posted.

"Has anyone seen them before?

"Admin are presently researching it's correct identification and will keep you posted."

There was plenty of speculation from the group's followers.

Des Boorman: "Just a guess but maybe some sort of egg case squid or octopus."

Russell Turner: "Whale sperm?"

Liam Norris: "Looks like it has eggs in it, but yeah I'm not sure what it is."

Morgan Grant: "I haven't seen these specifically before, but I'm fairly confident that this is an egg sac of an invertebrate, probably a mollusc. Several shells make egg capsules (like on the right of the photo) that are attached to the bottom by a stalk like on the left."

The Northern Star will make some enquiries with experts and let you know.

If you have a theory, please email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Related Items

bizarre editors picks evans head sea creature
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pump for Parkinson's

    Pump for Parkinson's

    News A COMMUNITY campaign is underway to see a registered nurse installed to help Parkinson's NSW and sufferers of the disease in Coffs Harbour.

    No place for racism in our town

    No place for racism in our town

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Workshop fire threatens service station

    Workshop fire threatens service station

    News VIDEO: Fire claims workshop threatens service station.

    Coffs Bypass, most costly per kilometre Pacific Hwy project

    premium_icon Coffs Bypass, most costly per kilometre Pacific Hwy project

    News Coffs Harbour Bypass to cost $100-million a kilometre.

    Local Partners