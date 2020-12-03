Weird reason for ‘horror movie’ roo attack

A kangaroo attack on a woman out for a morning run has been blamed on the Sarah Jessica Parker perfume she was wearing.

Tracy Noonan said she usually sees roos all the time while running in Beaconsfield on Melbourne's outskirts but on Saturday, a lone roo spotted her and just kept edging closer.

"It had to jump a couple of fences to actually get to me and by the last fence, I thought, 'Oh my God, this kangaroo is not going to stop," she told 3AW's breakfast show's Ross and Russel.

She said within a moment of turning her back and covering her head, there was a "massive thump" on her back.

She fell to the ground, and turned to see the kangaroo standing over her.

"I put my head back down because I thought 'Oh my goodness, this is now going to claw me to death'.

"It all sort of happened so fast."

Tracy Noonan said she thought she was going to die in a wild kangaroo attack believed to be sparked by her perfume (file image) Picture: AAP / Mark Scott

Ms Noonan said she stayed for a minute on the ground and then slowly got up and began walking away, but the roo followed.

She threw a handful of rocks its way to stun it, giving her enough time to escape into the nearest house, but the determined roo was on her tail, following her up the driveway into the front yard.

The residents came out and scared it away, while Ms Noonan sat with them to calm down.

But as she went to leave, there was the roo, waiting again.

"It was something out of a horror movie. It just kept coming and coming. I thought, 'Oh my God, this kangaroo is going to kill me."

Ms Noonan said she spoke to a local ranger to explain what happened.

"He seems to think that it could possibly have been my perfume," she said.

"It was Sarah Jessica Parker perfume.

"It's so funny because who puts perfume on to go on a run?

"I left early in the morning and I was fumbling around for deodorant and that's all I could find.

"I was not trying to attract any kangaroos, I can assure you that."

