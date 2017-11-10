Menu
Weird 'rain lines': What caused strange radar image?

What are these strange lines on the rain radar?
What are these strange lines on the rain radar? Weatherzone

THIS unusual radar image attracted a lot of attention from weather gurus overnight.

Higgins Storm Chasing posted on their Facebook page: "A few people have messaged us asking what the lines of "rain" are offshore on the radar.

"The wind is currently from the southeast to northwest through all altitudes below 14,000ft - so the radar is picking up something between 0 and 14,000ft.

"Our best guess is either chaff (from offshore military work - which can't be confirmed) or radar interference.

"There is a chance it's something like sea clutter or birds, but the first two options are far more likely given the size of the echoes.

"It's unlikely to be rain due to satellite detecting no horizontal cloud formations (ie roll clouds in that formation) or in some areas - no cloud at all."

