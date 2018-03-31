Weight is not on Clair Toomey's shoulders

WEIGHTLIFTING: Gladstone's pocket-rocket Tia-Clair Toomey is not feeling any extra pressure despite holding the mantle as the fittest woman in the world.

Just day's away from her Commonwealth Games debut in women's weightlifting, Clair Toomey said she's ready to go this Friday on the Gold Coast.

She also tells of another motivating factor where her little cousin Jade who passed away just recently.

"She was meant to be coming to watch me compete and I will be definitely lifting for her and I'll have her in my heart come game day and to be on that platform," Clair Toomey said.

The 24-year-old CrossFit Gladstone co-owner is soaking in all of the atmosphere.

"The body's really good and I'm feeling really good mentally and physically and am just really enjoying the athletes' village around all the other weightlifting athletes which is really special," she said.

The World CrossFit Games champion will compete in the 58kg class and she said there are no expectations that she has placed on herself.

"Weighlifting is very different to CrossFit and so I don't feel much pressure at all," she said.

"Obviously I really want to perform not only for my country, but for my family and friends.

"I think that there is a little bit of nerves and pressure there wanting to make sure that I execute my game-plan to the best of my ability."

Aside from the obvious difference between weightlifting and CrossFit, Clair Toomey said that being the number one fittest female on the planet may be an advantage in her own mind.

"In regards to obviously being the fittest on earth, I definitely feel confident in my own ability, but I wouldn't say I feel too much pressure per say."

Her main focus was on building strength and developing technique and to make sure to fine-tune everything.

"Of course just to build confidence and getting used to the coaching staff who are going to be in the background with us on the day and that's really important to make sure that we're on top of all our communication and everything like that," Clair Toomey said.

She will need to weigh in two hours before competition starts where she has to be under 58kg ahead of her three successful snatch attempts.

"Once all the snatches are complete we will then try and complete three successful clean and jerks," she said.