Weekly markets in Coffs: good or bad?

THE frequency and number of markets that take place in the area was a hot topic on social media this week, with the suggestion that the stalls are hurting local business.

A local business owner came forward to air his frustration over the amount of markets being operated around Coffs per week, saying it was "slowly driving a knife” into small businesses.

They also expressed concern that struggling businesses which are forced to closed down are leading to more people being left unemployed. They added the busier a business, the more employment opportunities available.

Suggestions included restricting markets to once a month.

Supporters of the current markets however argued they should be celebrated as relaxed, family-oriented events.

Some argued wise marketing can bring extra customers to businesses that are close to stalls, adding businesses should stay open at later times.

There are currently around 12 regular markets which take place on the coast.

The Grower's Market, Car Market, Uptown Markets, Jetty Markets and Harbourside Markets operate on a weekly basis.