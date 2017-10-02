20°
Weekend showers whet our appetite for more rain

IT'S RAINING: Rain yesterday brought some relief to the Coffs Coast.
IT'S RAINING: Rain yesterday brought some relief to the Coffs Coast.
Keagan Elder
by

RAIN yesterday brought some relief to the Coffs Coast with a light sprinkling but can we expect more?

Sawtell scored the most with just 1mm collected in gauges over the past 24 hours.

North-west of Coffs, Shepards Ln and Perry Dr had 0.5mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Coffs is likely to get more rain today and tomorrow.

Temperatures are also expected to remain cool with a high of 20 degrees today and 21 tomorrow.

This rain is likely to weaken to a chance of showers when temperatures heat up as the week goes on.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology coffs coast weather dry spell rain

