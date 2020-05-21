Stay connected to The Advocate: top stories this week

Dear Valued Subscriber,

EDITOR'S PICKS:

Drilling on bypass site tests the case for tunnels

Drilling to test the hardness of rock in preparation for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass is underway.

Drilling is underway to test the hardness of rock for tunnel constructions at Shephards Lane, Roberts Hill and Gatelys Road.

New Look Aldi at Plaza will be good different

REDEVELOPMENT: The Bachrach Naumburger Group is undertaking a $2.5 million renovation of the Aldi Supermarket as works continue on the $4-million upgrade of Park Beach Plaza's western entrance. Matthew Deans

The Bachrach Naumburger Group has commenced work on the expansion of Aldi at a construction cost of $2.5-million.

REVEALED: We take a look inside new $4m clubhouse

Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club president Les Pepper and Jim Philippidis from Solitary Designer Homes who has donated his time as project manager for the $4m build.

The building of a new Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club has been a labour of love for countless volunteers.

Mid North Coast records Australia's highest job losses under Covid recession

Stage 3 is set to bring back more than 850,000 Australians back to work than at present. Picture: John Feder/The Australian

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported that between mid March and early May, employee jobs decreased by a staggering 11.8% on the Mid North Coast.

EXCLUSIVE: Flyover of the Pacific Highway's newest section

The 36km section of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Glenugie and Tyndale is now complete and open to traffic. Contributed

VIDEO: The longest stretch of the Pacific Highway's $5-billion Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade opened to traffic this week between Glenugie and Tyndale.

Future of State of Origin series in Coffs decided

CONFIRMED: The Touch Football State of Origin will be played at Ce.x Coffs International Stadium next year. Pictured are players Peter Norman and his partner Danielle Davis. Jerad Williams

SPORT: The Touch Football State of Origin will remain at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.