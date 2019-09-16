Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manly face South Sydney in week two of the NRL finals. Picture: Craig Golding
Manly face South Sydney in week two of the NRL finals. Picture: Craig Golding
Rugby League

Week two, three NRL finals fixtures locked in

16th Sep 2019 7:10 AM

The opening week of NRL finals have been and gone with upsets across the board shaking up the competition.

Here's the complete details for week two and three of the upcoming finals series as well as the confirmed NRLW fixtures.

 

FINALS WEEK TWO

Semi final one:

South Sydney Rabbitohs v Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles

Friday, September 20, 7.50pm, ANZ Stadium

 

Semi final two:

Melbourne Storm v Parramatta Eels

Saturday, September 21, 7.50pm, AAMI Park

 

Parramatta face Melbourne at AAMI Park. Picture: Matt King
Parramatta face Melbourne at AAMI Park. Picture: Matt King

 

FINALS WEEK THREE

Preliminary final one:

Canberra Raiders v Rabbitohs/Sea Eagles

Friday, September 27, 7.50pm, GIO Stadium

 

Preliminary final two:

Sydney Roosters v Storm/Eels

Saturday, September 28, 7.50pm, Sydney Cricket Ground

 

NRLW ROUND 2 FIXTURES

Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters

Saturday, September 21, 5.05pm, AAMI Park

 

New Zealand Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, September 22, 1.15pm (AEST), Mt Smart Stadium

 

NRLW ROUND 3 FIXTURES

Brisbane Broncos v New Zealand Warriors

Saturday, September 28, 5.05pm, Sydney Cricket Ground

 

St George Illawarra Dragons v Sydney Roosters

Sunday September 29, 1.15pm, Leichhardt Oval

 

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

Stream every match of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

More Stories

nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    Motorbike rider killed after horror crash near Ballina

    News MEMBERS of the public desperately tried to resuscitate the 24-year-old, but he died at the scene.

    Man with a bleed on his brain after being robbed in Coffs

    premium_icon Man with a bleed on his brain after being robbed in Coffs

    News POLICE are investigating a violent assault and robbery.

    Knives found in car after pursuit from Boambee to Grafton

    premium_icon Knives found in car after pursuit from Boambee to Grafton

    News THE car involved was doing speeds up to 185km/h during the chase.

    GALLERY: Bombers and Wolves do battle for the title

    premium_icon GALLERY: Bombers and Wolves do battle for the title

    News GRAND final played out in front of a big crowd at the stadium.