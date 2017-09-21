Week long ride for Westpac wraps up

THEY'RE OFF: Riders set off for a week to raise funds for Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

THEY'RE OFF: Riders set off for a week to raise funds for Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Trevor Veale

AFTER an incredible seven days, mountain bike riders will complete their arduous charity ride in Tamworth on Friday.

On September 15, around 100 riders including students from Woolgoolga High School gathered at Woolgoolga and set off as part of the Ride for the Chopper fundraiser.

The annual event aims to raise funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, with the riders travelling over 650km in six days.

The crew started their ride with a coastal loop of Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches, finishing off with a community barbecue at the surf club.

On Sunday they left Woolgoolga and headed to Glenreagh, then later on to Grafton through Wedding Bells State Forest.

Overall, riders will travel from Woolgoolga, Grafton, Guyra, Armidale, Walcha and finished off in Tamworth.

Each rider had the goal of raising a minimum of $500 for Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which helps save lives everyday throughout Northern NSW by treating and transporting those in critical need to hospital.

Riders set up fundraising pages and events to help raise money for the donation.

This marks the 17th year the ride has taken place, and it had raised over $1 million since its inception.

It is also the first time the event has been held in Woolgoolga.