Weed spraying operation to temporarily close beaches

BITOU bush spraying will continue this week as the weather fines up.

Today, spraying was completed at Boambee and Gallows beaches.

Tomorrow aerial operations will take place at Arrawarra and Corindi.

Those beaches will be closed from 6-11am.

The bitou spraying operation is a joint program delivered by the Coffs Harbour City Council and National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Bitou is declared a noxious weed in NSW and was introduced from South Africa.

The weed is sprayed with metsulfuron methyl which NPWS senior ranger Tim Scanlon said was sprayed in winter to allow native species to grow and gradually replace it.

The aerial operation is weather dependent.