Bride accused of ‘stingy’ wedding reception

The kind of wedding spread guests can only dream about. Picture: iStock

ANYONE who has ever attended a wedding will know the struggle of battling hunger pains as you smile and make small talk with the happy couple's distant relations.

But one disgruntled guest has taken to the internet to vent about the laid-back catering arrangements of an upcoming wedding she is attending.

Describing to the bride and groom as "stingy", the Mumsnet user said the "wedding breakfast" they thought was an "afternoon tea" has instead turned out to be "a buffet at the side of sandwiches, scones and cake".

Clearly baffled by the arrangements, the guest wrote: "I don't know whether the tables will be called up one by one to get their food or if there'll be 100+ people queuing at the same time."

And despite inviting an "extra 70 evening guests" to their reception, the clearly strapped-for-cash duo have said that there "isn't going to be any food put on in the evening."

Instead of a conventional, expensive sit-down-meal, the happy couple have asked their evening guests to eat before they arrive for the reception.

Mumsnet users were divided on the issue of food at weddings. Picture: Supplied.

The couple's unusual catering arrangements has divided opinion on Mumsnet, with some agreeing with the frustrated guest that it is "really stingy" and recommending they take "emergency rations so you don't starve."

Others warned that the happy couple will inadvertently end up with "some very drunk guests" if they don't provide enough of a spread to line their stomachs with.

You can always BYO. Picture: Supplied

But others were quick to jump to the money-conscious couple's defence, saying that as long as they had made "it clear that there will be no food" then guests can no reason to be "disappointed".

Others said to look out for local takeaways and pubs on the way to the wedding to "fend off ravenous evening guests."

This story was originally published on The Sun and is republished with permission.