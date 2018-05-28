Wedding Expo will help give your day the wow factor

They say the wedding is all about the bride, but these days, brides are just as focused on creating a special day for their guests as they are for themselves.

From chill-out zones to mood lighting and green walls, it's all about creating a vibe that is visually stunning, yet makes everyone feel welcome and relaxed.

Margaret Bonfield, from Special Occasions Wedding & Event Styling, said the latest trend that brides are embracing, is a rustic theme.

"The Boho trend which started around 2017 is still a favourite, but the latest look is rustic; it's more the colours of the country that brides are after, a very natural look.”

"We're also being asked for a lot of fairy and festoon lighting; lovely fresh greenery and candle light are all very important at the moment.”

Margaret said the main thing each bride wants is to put her own stamp on the day, while making their guests comfortable.

"We're seeing a lot of chill-out spaces, powder rooms, lounges for guests; little nooks and getaway spaces.”

Whatever your dream is for your wedding day, an event stylist can turn it into reality.

Margaret said creating the perfect ceremony and reception space can feel like a daunting task, but it really comes down to two very basic starting points.

"Obviously, we need to start with a date, and the earlier we start, the better. If a bride has an idea of the venue they want, be it a hall, reception venue or home, they really need to have that decision made before we start.”

The next step is defining your style, which Margaret said should be quite simple.

"One visual you can bring to the table is enough - but it has to be personal.”

"Even if you have just one visual, it gives us the ability to design around your idea and everything begins to fall into place.”

While there are plenty of professionals to choose from, Margaret said that often the best way to decide on a stylist is by meeting them in person.

"There are a lot of people who do things very well, but recommendations are often the best way to go.”

"You quickly figure out the right people when your personalities just click.”

Special Occasions Event Styling will be at the 15th Annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort 10am - 1.30pm Sunday June 3.