Wedding Expo offers a sweet treat

No longer just something sweet to celebrate your marriage, the wedding cake has transformed into an artistic statement.

It's not so long ago that every wedding cake had fruit cake hiding under white icing, and let's face it, most looked the same.

How times change.

You only need browse through Pinterest or Instagram to see that for the brides and grooms of today, the wedding cake is something very personal, tasty and absolutely stunning.

That's where hiring a professional is of utmost importance.

Nicole Slater from Sweet Love Cake Couture - recently awarded one of the top three International Wedding Cake Designers - knows getting it right makes all the difference, and most of the time that means not listening to anyone else about what you "should” have.

"There are no rules, everyone is different and you can have anything you want, so go with your gut and incorporate the style of your cake into the overall theme of your wedding.”

Literally anything goes when it comes to the cake, and that includes what's on the inside as well as the outside.

"I get quite a few requests for the semi-naked and butter-cream cakes because our location on the Coffs Coast is very much about the environment and a relaxed coastal feel.

"I'm also seeing a trend towards a lot of texture including a lot of requests for concrete, aged stone, wood bark or torn paper looks. Lots of colour and metallics are also popular; rose gold is very in.”

When it comes to what's on the inside, Nicole said the options are endless, but some things work better than others.

"Mudcakes are most definitely our biggest sellers and crowd pleasers.

"I do advise my clients that while I can do weird and wonderful flavours, if you want it to be eaten, the classic flavours are what appeals to most.”

Nicole said the best option to cover everyone's taste is to do two or three different layers of flavours.

"I'll often do two or three flavours - usually the biggest as chocolate - and the top tier something the couple really want. There are still a lot of the older guests who like their fruit cake, so we can also do a small tier for that too.”

With so many options available it can be hard to figure out what you want, but Nicole's tips are to work out how much of your budget you're willing to spend on the cake, figure out your wedding style or theme and then hit Pinterest or Instagram.

"You'll start to find yourself liking a lot of similar cake styles, once you find something that works for you, stop looking or you'll end up getting overwhelmed.”

Sweet Love Cake Couture will be at the 15th Annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort 10am - 1.30pm Sunday June 3