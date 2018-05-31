Wedding Expo has everything you need to say - I do

Celebrants are just one of the things you'll find at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo

Celebrants are just one of the things you'll find at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo Mike and Amy Photography

YOUR wedding ceremony should be everything you dreamed of - whether that's a formal affair or a few simple words spoken on a pristine beach.

No matter your style, choosing the right celebrant to achieve your dream can be a daunting task; especially when there are so many wonderful celebrants to choose from.

One of our foremost local celebrants is Simon Joice from Married by Simon, who has been actively part of the wedding industry for more than 25 years.

Simon said finding a professional and experienced celebrant will set the tone for the rest of your wedding celebration, so it's important to choose an awesome celebrant, not just a good one.

"An awesome celebrant will take the time to really know the couple they are marrying, they will ask questions about your relationship, what your family and friends mean to you, your proposal, your hopes and dreams for the future as husband and wife.

"I always ask my couples what they truly love, adore and even tolerate about each other - always guaranteed a laugh!”

Simon said the feeling you get when you sit down with a potential celebrant will soon help make your decision

"An awesome celebrant will conduct your ceremony like you have been friends for years, they will look and speak to all of your family and friends and not forget to acknowledge your beautiful bridal party.

"Your guests will not be spectators at the ceremony - they will be part of your celebration. They will always put you at ease and have everything in place before you walk down the aisle.”

Simon said while getting to know your celebrant, and creating a wonderful ceremony together, there are a lot of basic things that shouldn't be overlooked.

"You need to have a back-up plan for adverse weather if it's outdoors, ensure guests will be comfortable - for example if it's going to be hot, have water available. Your celebrant should offer a PA system that's up to the task and a signing table as part of their service - and plan the ceremony for a time that allows you plenty of light to get those magical photographs afterwards.”

Hottest Wedding Trend

Simon said the one of the fastest growing trends in wedding ceremonies is micro-weddings.

What's a micro-wedding? Well as the name suggests, it's all about celebrating your special day with only your nearest and dearest.

"A micro-wedding is best described as a small, intimate and relaxed ceremony,” Simon said.

" Unlike elopements where secrecy is often the deciding factor, micro-weddings allow couples to really express who they are and reflect this in their relationship without any pressure.”

A micro-wedding can be anything from four to 40 guests, usually at a dream location.

"Best of all, micro-weddings won't blow the budget, allowing a couple to spend more of their precious money on well - them.”

Married by Simon will be at the 15th Annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort 10am - 1.30pm Sunday June 3