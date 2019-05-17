Wedding bells ringing on the Coffs Coast

Plan your big day at the upcoming Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort. Mike and Amy Photographers

THE 16th annual Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo at Bonville Golf Resort is a highlight event for newly engaged couples.

On June 2 doors will open to welcome soon-to-be brides and grooms to discover the best local suppliers of the region. With the Australian bridal industry now said to boast a worth of $2 billion, couples are spoiled for choice when it comes to options for dresses, venues, catering, styling, entertainment and everything in between.

The number of decisions to be made in the lead up to your big day can be overwhelming. Keep your inner Bridezilla at bay by visiting the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo which showcases the region's wedding experts gathered in one place for one day only at Bonville Golf Resort. This event is designed to make the research stages of your wedding a breeze.

Madeline Kubus was recently married at Bonville Golf Resort and attended the expo in 2018.

"I found the expo helpful, it gave me guidance to plan my wedding and gave me ideas,” Madeline said.

"My favourite part was the atmosphere, meeting lots of people, trying delicious sweets, entering competitions, and discussing weddings with other people. From visiting the expo I booked a photographer, a cake, a videographer package (which I was lucky enough to win in the lucky door prizes) and obviously the venue.”

The events team at Bonville Golf Resort has a wealth of experience when planning weddings, being voted the No. 1 Wedding Resort Reception Venue in NSW by ABIA. They will be on hand to guide attendees through the expo and talk all things wedding.

"We look forward to welcoming couples to Bonville and meeting those who might be interested in holding their wedding with us,” Bonville Golf Resort sales and events manager Stephanie Kesby said.

"We will have our most popular ceremony venue, The Rainforest, as well as the Terrace Lawn reception venue showcased with styling options so brides and grooms can visualise what their Bonville wedding could look like.”

This year's expo will showcase vendors offering services to cater to all budgets, no matter how big or small the wedding might be. Dreams of cascading flowers, grazing tables, fairy light canopies, gold foiled invitations and more, will all come to life at the Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo.

SAVE THE DATE

Date: June 2

Time: 10am - 1.30pm

Location: Bonville Golf Resort

Entry: Free

Contact: 6653 4002

sales@bonvillegolf.com.au

More info: www.bonvillegolf.com.au