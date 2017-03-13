Weather watch: How much rain can we expect on Coffs Coast?

Thunderstorms are forecast over the next three days with heavy rainfall expected over the Coffs Coast.

THE Coffs Coast can expect its wettest week of 2017 with early forecasts that between 100mm and 220mm of rainfall will fall between this afternoon and Saturday.

An upper trough and low pressure system are combining to create "perfect storm" conditions which are set to unleash across large parts of Australia's east coast and further inland.

While the system is expected to form further south, all the indications are that severe weather may eventuate and drop a bulk of the its payload over Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland.

The Bureau of Meterology has advised Coffs Harbour can expect thunderstorms over the next three days with between 10-20mm of rain expected today, 20-40mm tomorrow and falls of between 40mm and 80mm on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will both see showers delivering between 10mm and 20mm each day and Saturday rain should intensify delivering between 20mm and 40mm.

A severe thunderstorm has been issued for the North West Slopes and Plains this morning.

We will keep you up-to-date throughout the day if the warnings extend to the Mid and North Coasts.