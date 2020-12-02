Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It's been a busy night on our roads in the wet conditions. This single vehicle roll over occurred near Bowraville. Photo by Frank Redward.
It's been a busy night on our roads in the wet conditions. This single vehicle roll over occurred near Bowraville. Photo by Frank Redward.
News

Weather hampers rescue efforts

Janine Watson
2nd Dec 2020 8:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rain and fog created some tricky conditions for emergency services on our roads this afternoon.

At 3.30pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tallowwood Ridge north of Dorrigo.

It is understood a truck skidded into a table drain trying to avoid a car that had crashed into a guard rail or rock wall in the poor weather.

The bad weather meant the chopper was unable to land nearby and it was diverted to Bellingen.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics transported the 48-year-old woman by road to Bellingen where they rendezvoused with the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

The lady was treated, stabilised and flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

It's been a busy night on our roads in the wet conditions. This single vehicle roll over occurred near Bowraville.
It's been a busy night on our roads in the wet conditions. This single vehicle roll over occurred near Bowraville.

Rain was also falling in Bowraville this afternoon when emergency services were called to the scene of a single car roll over on Wilsons Road.

A male was treated for cuts and abrasions.

More Stories

ambulance dorrigo rescue helicopter traffic accident wet weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bomb threat delays airport lease discussion

        Premium Content Bomb threat delays airport lease discussion

        Council News A bomb threat delayed the start of tonight’s extraordinary Council meeting.

        Obesity epidemic creates ‘heart attack hotspot’ in Coffs

        Premium Content Obesity epidemic creates ‘heart attack hotspot’ in Coffs

        Health Region tips the scales as figures show tens of thousands are obese

        Trio armed with machetes rob service station

        Premium Content Trio armed with machetes rob service station

        News The men were reported to be armed with machetes.

        ARTEFACTS: From figurative to the abstract

        Premium Content ARTEFACTS: From figurative to the abstract

        Art & Theatre Local artists, makers, creatives and the art curious are invited to make their mark...