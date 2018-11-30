Menu
Weather bureau tips summer to bring hotter than usual temps

JASMINE BURKE
30th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
MOST of Australia is likely to see a hotter than normal summer period, according to the Bureau's 2018-19 Summer Outlook released today.

The bureau's manager of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said the outlook showed most of the country had an 80 per cent chance of exceeding normal temperatures over the next three months.

"Temperatures aren't looking average at all," he said.

"We've already seen extremely hot temperatures through parts of north and central Queensland in recent days and this should act as an important reminder of the kinds of conditions we can get during an Australian summer."

He said there was no strong push indicating wetter or drier than average conditions for NSW, but there was a chance of extreme events.

"Locally heavy rainfall events similar to what we have seen in New South Wales in the last two days are always a possibility during summer, no matter what the outlook is showing."

The bureau's ENSO outlook remains at El Nino alert, meaning the chance of an El Nino forming in 2018 is 70 per cent, roughly triple the normal risk.

An El Nino typically brings drier and warmer conditions to eastern Australia but the rainfall effects tend to be less pronounced in the south during summer months.

The bureau's spring summaries will be released early December but preliminary figures show it's likely to be one of the 10 warmest springs on record for Australia.

Rainfall during spring has been a mixed bag with above-average rainfall through north-east New South Wales.

Northern Rivers Averages (December - February)

BoM predicts a "very likely" chance of exceeding median temperatures this summer.

Byron Bay: 27.9

Ballina: 27.9

Lismore: 29.2

Evans Head: 28.3

    Local Partners