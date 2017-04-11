Weather breaks and nets bumper Easter fish catches

HAULING IT: Fisherman's Co-op's Shane Geary and Andrew Mitchell show off a nice sized mahi mahi.

STRONG seas and rain over the past few weeks left commercial fishermen twiddling their thumbs and staff at the Fisherman's Co-op on edge as stock dwindled before one of the busiest times of the year.

Fisherman's Co-op general manager Andrew Mitchell said the shelves held just a handful of Tasmanian salmon in the build up to Easter.

"When the cyclone went through... a lot of the fisherman couldn't go out,” he said.

But a break in the weather at the weekend brought some much needed relief.

The Co-op's operations manager Shane Geary said he expected the downpour brought down by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie to produce bumper catches.

As fresh fish poured through the doors, Mr Geary said people could expect local mahi mahi, fresh tuna and swordfish.

For those breaking the tradition of fish on Good Friday, he said there were also good stocks of prawns.

"Prawns are becoming more popular (during Easter),” Mr Geary said.

GOOD STOCK: The Fisherman's Co-op will be fully stocked for Easter as fishermen are able to return to sea following heavy rain. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour Fisherman's Co-op Easter opening hours