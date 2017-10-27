News

Wearing the bruises and the damage of hailstorm

ANNA Winter Moore may have the bruises on her back and hail damage on her new car to show for it, but today she is seeing the brighter side to last night's hail storm.

Anna, who appeared on this year's The Biggest Loser series, and her friend Belinda were walking on the Coffs Harbour Jetty when golf ball size hail began raining down.

"We went to go out on the Jetty for a walk and some exercise and yeah we met some hail," Anna said.

"It just came down, we were running ... I just couldn't run anymore because it was hitting me, it was killing so I just ducked with my towel and covered myself ... it was pretty scary."

Anna Winter Moore is nursing bruises from yesterday's hail storm.
Anna Winter Moore is nursing bruises from yesterday's hail storm. Facebook

It wasn't until this morning that she noticed her brand new Holden Colorado had copped large amounts of hail damage on the roof and bonnet.

 

 

Anna Winter Moore surveys the hail damage to her new Holden Colorado after Coffs Harbour was struck by a severe thunderstorm yesterday.
Anna Winter Moore surveys the hail damage to her new Holden Colorado after Coffs Harbour was struck by a severe thunderstorm yesterday. Matt Deans

Hailstones as large as golf balls were reported across the Mid North Coast.

The fleeting storm lasted just minutes but let an impression on the panels of many cars.

 

Anna Winter Moore surveys the hail damage to her new Holden Colorado after Coffs Harbour was struck by a severe thunderstorm yesterday.
Anna Winter Moore surveys the hail damage to her new Holden Colorado after Coffs Harbour was struck by a severe thunderstorm yesterday. Matt Deans

Topics:  anna winter moore coffs harbour damage hail hailstorm nsw thunderstorm

Coffs Coast Advocate
Lobbyist says gay marriage is 'snobbery' during visit

Lobbyist says gay marriage is 'snobbery' during visit

Christian lobbyist Lyle Shelton claims Australians will regret voting 'yes' during recent visit to Coffs Harbour.

Jake determined to walk again after rescue gone wrong

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Jake Tasker and his family with members of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and Westpac bank, who presented Jake with their fundraising support.

A celebration on a houseboat would end in a tragic twist.

Tip-off sees cops find pot stash and herb tea

HIGH TEA: Have police found a marijuana tea maker in Park Beach.

Did police find a marijuana tea maker in Park Beach?

ETC building given the all clear by firefighters

BUILDING EVACUATED: ETC on Grafton St has been evacuated after smoke was reported coming from the ceiling.

Building deemed safe to return by firefighters

Local Partners