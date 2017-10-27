Wearing the bruises and the damage of hailstorm

TV personality bruised in hailstorm: Anna Winter Moore and her car battered by hail.

ANNA Winter Moore may have the bruises on her back and hail damage on her new car to show for it, but today she is seeing the brighter side to last night's hail storm.

Anna, who appeared on this year's The Biggest Loser series, and her friend Belinda were walking on the Coffs Harbour Jetty when golf ball size hail began raining down.

"We went to go out on the Jetty for a walk and some exercise and yeah we met some hail," Anna said.

"It just came down, we were running ... I just couldn't run anymore because it was hitting me, it was killing so I just ducked with my towel and covered myself ... it was pretty scary."

Anna Winter Moore is nursing bruises from yesterday's hail storm. Facebook

It wasn't until this morning that she noticed her brand new Holden Colorado had copped large amounts of hail damage on the roof and bonnet.

Anna Winter Moore surveys the hail damage to her new Holden Colorado after Coffs Harbour was struck by a severe thunderstorm yesterday. Matt Deans

Hailstones as large as golf balls were reported across the Mid North Coast.

The fleeting storm lasted just minutes but let an impression on the panels of many cars.