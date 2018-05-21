Weapons and drugs seized during firearms operation

POLICE have searched four properties and will commence court proceedings against three people following a Firearms Prohibition Order compliance operation in Coffs Harbour.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, joined by officers from Strike Force Raptor, conducted the operation targeting members of several Outlaw Motorcycle Criminal Gangs yesterday (Sunday 20 May 2018) in Toormina and Boambee East.

Police will allege they located prohibited weapons, drugs, stolen property and communication equipment after searching four properties.

A 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, two counts of goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not motor vehicle) and use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs harbour Local Court today Monday where his case was adjourned to Thursday.

A 30-year-old woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice to attend Coffs Harbour Local Court on Wednesday 20 June 2018 for possession of prohibited drug.

A 51-year-old man from Toormina will be charged with drug possession and a court appearance date will be set at a later stage.