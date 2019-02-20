Menu
FACE US: Cherbourg elders Lillian Gray and Bevan Costello want young offenders to face Murri Court.
FACE US: Cherbourg elders Lillian Gray and Bevan Costello want young offenders to face Murri Court. Claudia Williams
'We will shame them': Elders promise justice for offenders

Claudia Williams
20th Feb 2019 1:46 PM

CHERBOURG elders want the town's young offenders to front them and feel shame, but the juveniles would rather go to detention.

"I have never had one child through this Murri Court because they are s--- scared of elders," Cherbourg elder and chair of the local justice group Bevan Costello said.

"That is shame, but that is what we want. We will shame them in court and rip it right in."

According to Mr Costello, the teenagers would rather go to detention where they have mates, a bed, food and the structure of school and sport.

Working in Murri Court, Mr Costello has seen first-hand the remorse adult offenders have shown and believes the court will have the same impact on young offenders.

"I have had people sitting there crying when I have done it and when they finish crying we start again," he said.

"It hurts them inside and that is what we want."

He believes putting offenders through a Murri Court program where they are in the community giving back would lessen their chance of re-offending.

"We want them to get out there in the community where everyone can see them doing something and show that they are sorry for what they have done," Mr Costello said.

"I don't think it works saying you are sorry. It is not coming from the heart.

"If a window is smashed at the school, we want to see the offender at the school showing their face and helping out.

"All your family is out there watching what you have got to do in the community."

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.

