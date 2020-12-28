Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jeffrey Brooks.
Jeffrey Brooks.
News

‘We will never give up, we know exactly what happened’

Rebecca Lollback
28th Dec 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The parents of a Lismore man who was killed in a shooting incident more than 20 years ago say they hope 2021 will be the year they finally get justice for their son.

Jeffrey Brooks was 24, newly married and working as a scientist at a crayfish farm in Beenleigh in 1996 when he was found dead in his car, killed by a gunshot.

At the time, police ruled it was a self-inflicted accident.

>>> Killed scientist had 'fear in his eyes'

But his parents, Lawrie and Wendy Brooks, have never believed that theory and have been fighting for the truth to come out ever since.

Lawrie and Wendy Brooks, parents of victim Jeffrey Brooks.
Lawrie and Wendy Brooks, parents of victim Jeffrey Brooks.

 

An investigation by The Courier-Mail, which included the commissioning of ballistic tests, consultation with international forensic experts and tracking down and interviewing key witnesses, also shed grave doubt on the police determination.

Finally, in 2018, the Attorney-General directed the Coroner to open the case.

But the Brooks are still waiting for answers.

"There have been so many 'hold ups' since we were given notice that the Attorney-General had directed the Queensland State Coroner to reopen Jeffrey's case," the family posted in a notice on their Justice for Jeffrey Facebook page recently.

"First was the waiting for legislation to be changed to make it compulsory for those called to give evidence to have to answer relevant questions.

"This happened on May 22, 2019 … the cold case homicide squad was then called in to investigate and report to the coroner.

"On July 13, 2020, Jeffrey's file was then transferred to the Deputy State Coroner to undertake a thorough review and obtain all records.

"Recently, the Deputy Coroner's Assisting Counsel has moved to Brisbane, so in the new year, another Assisting Coroner will be assigned.

"They have suggested we have a meeting towards the end of January.

"So as you can see our patience has been sorely tested this year.

"We will never give up, as we believe we know exactly what happened and the perpetrators of this heinous crime need to be made accountable.

"Our resolve is stronger to get justice for Jeffrey."

More Stories

attorney general editors picks jeffrey brooks shooting death
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs Coast night-life gets a boost with new bar

        Premium Content Coffs Coast night-life gets a boost with new bar

        News Night-life on the Coffs Coast is set to get a boost with plans for a new bar at a popular foodie strip now approved.

        NSW voters ready for right to die laws to change: poll

        Premium Content NSW voters ready for right to die laws to change: poll

        Politics Pressure is mounting on Gladys Berejiklian and her government to introduce...

        STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

        Premium Content STRIKE THREE: Suspended driver pulled over three times

        News The man will face charges after ignoring police directions not to drive on Pacific...

        New West Coffs subdivision gets the green light

        Premium Content New West Coffs subdivision gets the green light

        News It marks the next stage of residential development in the area.