Diddy’s ‘nightmare’ after ex’s death

Three days after it was confirmed that his ex, model Kim Porter, died, Sean "Diddy" Combs has made a public statement on the passing of the mother of his children.

The star, 49, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a message to fans and a tribute to Porter.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship," Diddy wrote in a Tweet that accompanied a video of him and Porter lovingly embracing in a series of photos and videos set to music.

The star continued in a second tweet: "We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S---!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

Diddy's representative Cindi Berger confirmed to Fox News last Thursday that Porter had died.

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

While the couple - pictured here in 2006 - were no longer together, Diddy described Porter as “more than a soulmate.” Picture: Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Porter, who dated Diddy for 13 years and has three children - 11-year-old twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, and son Christian Combs, 20 - with the music mogul and businessman was found dead on Thursday, per TMZ. She also shared 27-year-old son Quincy from her previous relationship with R&B singer Al B. Sure.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police received a call to Porter's Los Angeles home around noon. Per the site, the 911 call reported "a patient in cardiac arrest."

A source also told the outlet that Porter had been suffering from "flu-like symptoms" for several weeks, but it's still unclear how she died.

Along with her modelling career, Porter appeared in the TV series Wicked Wicked Games as well as Diddy's VH1 show I Want to Work for Diddy.

They had 13 years and three children together. Picture: AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

This story originally appeared on Fox News. Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to the report.