Renshaw linked to rival after shock axing

MATT Renshaw is the multi-talented recruit capable of pushing Adelaide to a second BBL title, says South Australian high performance boss Tim Nielsen.

Queensland selectors have decided to leave former Test opener Renshaw out of the Bulls' Sheffield Shield team to face Tasmania at the Gabba on Thursday following his poor first class scores and the return of Test star Marnus Labuschagne.

While it is no shock to for the left-hander to be rated behind captain Usman Khawaja and current Test opener Joe Burns, the most telling aspect of his demotion was that 20-year-old opener Bryce Street, who has scores of 115, 53 and 58 this season, will also be chosen in front of him.

Renshaw by comparison has 182 runs at 20, having made only 394 at 21 in 2018/19.

Renshaw, 23, is wanted by the Strikers to solidify their top order, but only non-binding discussions are permitted during the BBL contract embargo period.

Adelaide wants Renshaw to replace English opener Phil Salt, whose availability is uncertain for BBL10.

"Matthew is out of contract and having an Australian player we know is going to be available in the top order would be a positive," Nielsen said.

"We are having a chat but can't do much more than that because of the way the rules are.

"He has shown interest and once the contract period opens you can charge ahead."

It's understood Renshaw could command a three-year deal in Adelaide where he smashed a match-winning 90 in 50 balls for the Heat in BBL08.

Despite his axing from Queensland's Shield side, he made 348 runs to finish behind skipper Chris Lynn (387) on Brisbane Heat's run tally this season.

Renshaw would fill a potent top five with Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Alex Carey and Jon Wells if secured by the Strikers, who succumbed to Sydney Thunder in this season's Knockout final.

"We just think he has as good skillset, can bat anywhere in the top order, bowls handy offies, (is a) good fielder and a young age," Nielsen said.

"We think he could help the group go forward, but there is a way to go yet."

Renshaw's arrival would mean Adelaide could pursue a second overseas import to flank brilliant leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

Nielsen believes Rashid will front for the Strikers if the Afghanistan favourite resists big money overtures from rival T20 leagues.

"It is all going quite nicely. We believe if he is playing in the Big Bash it will be with Adelaide," he said.