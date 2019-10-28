We pay more to mow footy fields than we give to the arts

Archibald Prize winning artist Ben Quilty spoke as a special guest of The Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

Archibald Prize winning artist Ben Quilty spoke as a special guest of The Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

COFFS Harbour is buzzing after one of the biggest name in the Australian art scene, Ben Quilty, delivered an inspiring speech to a crowd gathered to hear "Why Art Matters".

The fundraiser by the Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery has been years in the making and the Archibald-winning painter and outspoken activist certainly delivered to the community.

Upon hearing Gumbaynggirr elder Michael Jarrett's welcome to country with a lesson in local indigenous language, Ben declared he had to abandon his original speech and simply follow one word of inspiration, 'Gumbaynggirr'.

"This goes to the heart of why I wanted to come here to talk to you on the cusp of you realising real, serious cultural infrastructure," said Ben, referring to Coffs Harbour's planned Cultural & Civic Space.

"I duxed year 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in art. I said 'I think I want to go to art school' and the careers advisor said 'I'm going to suggest your parents re-enroll you in three-unit economics'. So I dedicate tonight to that f******."

"There are little boys and girls like that here in this community who have nothing to aspire to except a core key group of people trying to run a little, tiny gallery against all the odds to impress on boys like me that there is more to the world than sport."

Ben gave special recognition to the group of art educators from Coffs Harbour High School and credited his success and ability to speak out to art school.

He warned art schools are being shut down across the state and 'no-one seems to be doing anything', highlighting the excessive spend on sport and stadiums.

"It is shameful in most communities," Ben said.

"We are still paying more for lawn mowing football fields than for art gallery staff to run outreach and education programs for children."

"Yes some of them will go on to be great rugby league players and impress the world. And some of them will go on to change the world and they are in the arts - in visual arts, music, film…"

A new regional gallery, library and museum is planned as part of the controversial Cultural & Civic Space project, which has divided councillors yet five of them attended the night and Ben declared his support, "Mayor I am behind you. I will back you all the way for a proper gallery."

"The way to make a community healthier and a better place to grow, build upon and celebrate is through the arts," Ben said.

If the collective love for Ben Quilty couldn't get any higher, the evening was topped off with the announcement that Ben will donate one of his works to the regional gallery's collection.

A Quilty painting is a valuable asset to any collection and is sure to be a popular drawcard for visitors.

The fundraiser boosted the Friends' contribution to the collection with the recent acquisition of three significant National Still Life Award works.