‘We need you’: Coffs locals called on amid dire shortage

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's Ruth Harrison, Group Account Manager Regional Partnerships Team, manning the stand at the Southern Cross University/Tafe campus in Coffs Harbour.

A pandemic-induced shortage of donated blood has prompted an urgent appeal from the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

Over the next two weeks, the blood service is desperately calling for an additional 22,000 donors from across the state – including 170 in Coffs Harbour alone.

Staff have been promoting the cause with stands in Coffs Harbour, and all blood and plasma types are needed – but O-, A-, A+ and B- in particular are running low.

Lifeblood Executive Director Cath Stone said elective surgery is driving the increase, as hospitals tackle the backlog caused by COVID-19.

NSW Health put a temporary pause on elective surgeries in March 2020, and by December a total of 2,993 Coffs Coast residents were on the waiting list as result.

Ms Stone said this, coupled with a decline in donor numbers, had created the concerning shortage.

Nurses Karen Myhill and Elizabeth Marcus at Coffs Donor Centre, calling on locals to donate.

There are around 10,000 fewer people donating blood now compared to the peak of the pandemic – despite demand rising.

“Hospital demand is up 7 per cent compared to this time last year,” Ms Stone said.

“We need more donors to roll up their sleeves to ensure fridges are well stocked.

“Even if you don’t know what blood type you have, we still need you – we need all blood types everyday.”

A total of 31,000 donations are needed each week across the country to help patients in times of trauma, major surgery, cancer treatment, pregnancy and more.

“As we continue to ride the wave of changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s essential that blood and plasma donations continue.”

Anyone who is healthy, weighs over 50kg and is aged between 18-76 may be eligible to donate.

Health conditions, medication, lifestyle or recent travel can also affect whether and when you can give blood. Visit the website to make sure you’re eligible.

To book a blood or plasma donation visit the Life Blood website, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.