We need politicans to unite us not divide us

AS usual, the Greens, under Richard Di Natale, are playing politics, hoping to win a few more seats in Parliament, whilst dividing our nation, rather than adding some positive policies!

Australians, one and all, just want to be allowed to celebrate Australia Day, by coming together on January 26, and honouring our diversity, without unnecessarily stirring up divisions between who was here first and who came later! Instead let us all give thanks for being lucky enough to live in this wonderful country called Australia.

The Greens would do well to concentrate on Climate Change, Pollution of our land,rivers and oceans, rape and pillage of our mineral deposits at the expense of our environment, the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef, the ongoing cruelty of the live export trade, and especially their inability to save historic heritage listed trees from the chainsaws! Get your priorities right,and some of us might even vote for you next time.

Ziggy Koenigseder

Celebrating Australia Day in the right spirit

ONCE again, we were let down by our Federal MP, Luke Hartsuyker on the debate over the date of Australia Day.

Some Australians are concerned that celebrating the date of arrival of the first white settlers disrespects our first people.

Others feel the achievements of the early British settlers in overcoming the hardhips of a new land symbolises the Australian spirit.

Others believe that we are a nation built on immigration, and that should be our prime cause for celebration.

Those views and many others are worthy of calm, respectful debate on how we celebrate our nation.

That is how reasonable adults resolve conflict and make decisions.

Instead, our local MP chooses to deride people who disagree with him as "crackpots" and to pose with the Australian flag, presumably to demonstrate that his view is more patriotic than others.

That sort of name-calling is unhelpful.

It is also exactly what Mr Hartsuyker cautioned us against when he called for a respectful debate on marriage equality.

We teach our children to listen to other points of view, respect others and play the ball, not the opponent. We should expect at least as much from our elected representatives.

Tony Judge, Woolgoolga

Australia must be selective on immigration

IN REPLY to the letter from Dr Michael Blockley, from Scotts Head.

Here we go again about refugees. All he considers is refugees coming to Australia, all basically illegal immigrants mind you.

He never thinks of the genuine people who would like to reside here now get pushed back and mucked around because of illegal immigrants jumping the queue.

I think he is mixed up about the values Australians would like when it comes to letting in folk to live here.

Australia clearly would like genuine hard working English speaking people who have a little bit of money in their pocket to get them started without a burden on government pay outs all the time.

Leigh Harvey. Coffs Harbour

One of the worst intersections on the coast

EVERY time we turn right into Thompsons Rd from the Pacific highway, we remark just how clever this junction is (much cleverer than the exotic Edelweiss windmill just opposite).

It must've been designed, approved, and financed by motor insurance companies and smash repairers.

It is the Escher drawing of intersections.

Whoever thought of it deserves a Nobel Prize.

Paul Hemphill, Urunga

Wheels of government move too slowly

COFFS Harbour City Council's claim they are waiting for Crown Lands approval before removing dead trees from the mouth of Coffs Creek is unbelievable.

These trees were undermined and collapsed in the last big flood.

I am sure that the Crown Lands Department would not take two years to consider approval.

Parts of these trees now litter both sides of the creek and Park Beach due to the king tides and storm surges.

How much easier and cheaper it would have been had CHCC removed them shortly after the flood event.

Jeff Clancy, Coffs Harbour