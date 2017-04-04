23°
We need a truck load

Wendy Andrews
| 4th Apr 2017 1:15 PM

BEFORE the days of streaming, Netflix and Foxtel, this was the place to hire your copies of Top Gun, Love Actually or The Terminator.

This week there's not a video in sight as the doors of the former Video Ezy store at the Bailey Centre, Coffs Harbour open for a few days.

Following recent flooding, our neighbours in northern communities are doing it tough and one local guy who quickly jumps into action when the going gets tough is Dean Evers.

Not a stranger to helping those in need, Dean has organised the former Video Ezy store as the drop off point for donated goods to help flood victims and is working in association with the Mullumbimby & District Neighbourhood Centre Inc.

"Many communities have been hit hard with families losing everything and this is a way that you can help,” Dean said.

Dean approached Alan Bailey about using the Video Ezy store as a collection point and the ball started rolling.

"Alan was terrific. I had never met him before we got chatting and when I told him about the flood relief project he was straight on board.”

Also quick to offer assistance was local Stephen McIntosh of S and B Haulage who has put everything on hold in his newly started business so he can lend a hand.

"We're here to help and ready to go with free labour and transport,” Stephen said.

"I've just a few jobs to knock over and then we'll be on the road to Mullumbimby and surrounding areas, happy to help out”

You can help out by making sure the truck is packed. Donations of men's, women's or children's clothing, sheets, blankets, pillows or doonas and non-perishable food will be greatly appreciated.

"The Coffs Coast community is pretty generous so I'm sure we'll get a good response,” Dean said.

If you can't donate clothing or food how about purchasing a diesel petrol card? This will help Dean and Stephen with the logistical costs of transporting the goods.

Drop off hours:

Today (April 4) from 2pm to 5pm.

April 5, 6, 7, and 8 - from 9.30am to 4pm.

"We desperately need volunteers to man the centre and collate goods, there's no heavy lifting involved, you just need to help people when they're dropping off donations.”

