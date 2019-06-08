'We didn't hear a thing': Neighbours' shock at horror attack

SIX friends came to the rescue of a 29-year-old woman who was allegedly raped, tortured and doused in petrol in a 14-hour ordeal in Maroochydore.

Detective Sergeant Chris Eaton said a 31-year-old man accused of the assault was stabbed in the side after the friends arrived at the house on Thursday morning.

They then fled with the victim who was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious but non- life threatening injuries.

The alleged attacker, who was known to the woman and police, was charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm or transmit serious disease, deprivation of liberty, rape, torture and three counts of assaults occasioning bodily harm while armed/in company.

Around 10am on Thursday the woman managed to make a panicked call to her friends while the man was distracted.

A neighbour, who can't be identified, was at home during the night of the ordeal but she didn't hear a thing.

"I came back home and there were police and ambulance everywhere and I went 'what the hell'," she said.

"Because this is a really quiet street, I've lived here for 30 years.

"At first I thought somebody had a heart attack."

The neighbour said she'd spoken to other residents in the street, who also didn't hear any commotion at the house.

"Everyone was sort of asking 'what is it?'," she said.

"The most we've ever had is a fishing line being pinched down on the canal."

The neighbour said around Christmas time a few men had moved into the house, where the alleged assault took place, and she would wave to them when she saw them in the street.

"They were quiet," she said.

Police said the assault victim voluntarily went to the home on Wednesday night but was not allowed to leave.

At the same time that her friends came rushing to help, a domestic cleaner who'd showed up for work was also on the phone to police.

While the woman knew her alleged attacker, they were not in a relationship.

"What this woman has been subjected to is absolutely terrifying," Detective Sergeant Chris Eaton said.

The alleged attacker's charges were adjourned for a committal mention in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 19.