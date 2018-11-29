'We could see flames': Midnight terror as bushfire raged

Rural firefighters fighting to contain a bushfire in Meridan Plains. Contributed

RESIDENTS living close to a large bushfire in Meridan Plains had embers fly into their yard before a warning was issued to be prepared to leave.

Amanda Ensbey, a resident of Rainforest Rd, said despite the warning issued around midnight she wasn't worried about her property which ran cattle and other animals to keep grass low.

"The winds were a worry though. I just hoped it wouldn't jump to our treetops in the night," she said.

"I have really bad asthma so I kept all the door and windows shut."

Smoke seen from a Meridan Plains street close to where a bushfire burns. Contributed

Ms Ensbey was among numerous Meridan Plains residents who only had minor concerns for the fire burning nearby.

Tina Waites who lives up the road from Ms Ensbey said she saw small flames at the end of her street about 10pm.

"We went for a drive to check it out and could smell the smoke," she said.

"But we didn't wake with the warning and weren't too worried."

An update from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is due from the fire front shortly.