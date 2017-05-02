We can see the force is strong in this one

HER day job is a waste officer for Coffs Harbour City Council but tomorrow Gabrielle Ryan is picking up a light sabre to shine the light on the need for research into gastro-intestinal (GI) cancer.

"GI cancers are the most common form of cancer, affecting more than 24,000 Australians each year and I thought it was time to bring attention to these cancers,” said Gabrielle.

GI cancers include those of the oesophagus, stomach, liver, gall bladder, pancreas and bowel.

"I've had some very close relatives and family friends impacted by cancer, in particular oesophageal and pancreatic cancers.

"Because of the lessened survival rates in comparison to other types of cancers we need to raise funds for research so we can improve the outcomes.

"It's about getting trials done in Australia, not having Aussies waiting for overseas results.”

What better way to get some attention than putting on the mask and robes of Darth Vader from Star Wars and taking to the streets.

Tomorrow, dressed as the dark lord, Gabrielle will be doing a partial mail run and will be at the Growers Market in the town centre from noon to 1pm.

"I do like to dress up and have a go so I've invested in a really good Star Wars costume. I'm not a Stars Wars tragic, but it's national Star Wars Day tomorrow so I'm hoping to see a few storm troopers at the market.”

Gabrielle wants to raise $3000. Help her reach that goal by gold coin donation to have your photo taken with "Darth Vader” tomorrow at the market.

Or donate at: gofundraise.com.au search GabrielleRyan