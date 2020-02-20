Menu
Heather Rose, Shane Barry, Jennifer Aarts and Michael Smith.
Community

We can all sing for Elton John ... should he need backing

Matt Deans
20th Feb 2020 2:00 PM

ELTONFEST is painting the town pink.

 A community tribute to the musical icon, the festival already has fans donning super huge sunnies to celebrate Coffs'  largest ever concerts next Tuesday and Wednesday night at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.  

There's karaoke, cartoon displays, tribute shows and  businesses dressing up their stores  in all things Elton. 
City Square is the place to be next Tuesday and Wednesday, between noon and 4pm with a big bill of entertainment in tribute to Elton.   

Elton John performs
Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" nominated for the award for best original song from "Rocketman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)


Elton cover performances and Elton themed photo ops in the CBD are perfectly timed for concertgoers who plan to jump on a bus at C.ex Coffs  and head out to the stadium. 

Click here for Elton Fest times and venues.         

City Square will next Tuesday and Wednesday feature a community tribute to Elton John.
ELTONFEST includes a instagram trail of photo ops.
The full bus timetable and pick-up points is available on the Coffs Harbour City Council website.
