‘We both thought we were dead’

When 300mm of rain fell overnight in Upper Corindi causing mass flooding and destruction, the image that greeted residents in the morning was of a truckie clinging to the side of his rig near submerged in the raging torrents.

For Craig Smith and his offsider Darren, they never saw it coming.

In fact, Mr Smith said they thought they were going to die. But had warning signs designed to alert of the flood waters worked, it could've all been avoided.

Mr Smith woke at his Corindi home at 3.30am, with his truck already loaded with contaminated asbestos soil they'd picked up in Port Macquarie, ready for a run to Brisbane.

"We had no idea there'd been that much rain up there," he said. "We'd had some rain, but nothing like that.

"We went round to the truck, warmed it up, headed up Coral St and turned right onto the highway."

Going through the gears, Mr Smith said it was pitch black except for their headlights, and doing about 70-80km/h, they headed round a sweeping bend, when his co-worker Darren came blaring over the UHF radio.

Dashcam footage of when Craig Smith's truck hit floodwaters at Upper Corindi

"I was the second truck and Darren was up ahead, fully loaded and he said 'I've hit water here, there's a heap of water here.' and he was on the brakes, but these obviously don't stop too quick," Mr Smith said.

"I came up behind and hit the water as well, I didn't see it at all until I hit it, and by that stage, the headlights were underwater, and if you touched your nose you wouldn't see your hand."

Mr Smith managed to pull up beside the first truck, and seeing the trailer was already swimming behind him, encouraged him to try to push through and keep on the road.

"He's kept on going straight, but then his front wheel washed off the road and he got stuck," Mr Smith said.

"I came up alongside him, to try and take the pressure of the water off his truck. My truck weighed about 57 tonne and Darren's was around 48 tonne.

Emergency services at the scene of a flood rescue where a truck had left the road and been washed into Blackadder Creek Corindi.

"But then I looked at my mirror and noticed my trailer was swimming too, and I started sliding, and I thought if I stay here I'm going to take him over the bank - my truck was eight tonne heavier.

"The water was over my bonnet, and that's 2.1m high … but I managed to make it over to the other side, but he was still stuck there."

Mr Smith watched helplessly as emergency services came to rescue the truck, with Darren clinging to its side for fear the truck would list over and be taken by the rushing water.

"I was okay, but he works for me and I was so worried, we thought the truck was going into the paddock," he said.

"He was on the side just in case it did go, and if he had have still been in the truck he wouldn't have got out.

"We both thought we were dead, both of us thought we were definitely gone."

The force of the flash flooding was so strong that it managed to dislodge materials installed alongside Solitary Islands Way to stop erosion. Tonnes of rocks were "rolled up like a sausage" as a result. Corindi was hit by an intense storm on Thursday February 25, which caused significant flash flooding which was described as being extremely fast moving and likened to a tsunami. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Looking back at the incident, Mr Smith said he had seen a lot of things in his truck driving career, but nothing like the feeling of hitting the water unexpectedly.

And he said had they known about the water rushing across the road, there's no way they would've entered.

"We just would've gone round the other way and kept going," he said.

"I've spoken to the locals out that way, and they said the southbound flashes whenever it wants, and the northbound never flashes.

"When we came to Coral St, we would've seen the flashing, but we had no idea."

Flood warning signs near Upper Corindi

A spokeswoman for Transport for NSW said the section of the old Pacific Highway through Corindi has a number of warning signs for the advice of motorists, including permanent signs which say 'road subject to flooding' and permanent flood height markers.

"Flashing flood warning lights are also available to help road users and motorists decide whether it is safe to use the road during rain events," she said.

"These lights are maintained regularly but rely on electricity and do on occasion have operational issues."

Transport for NSW said it was the responsibility of the road user to use all the available information to decide whether it is safe to use the road.

As for Mr Smith, he was glad he and his co-worker were able to drive again another day.

"The height was unbelievable," he said.

"To pick a truck up of that weight, there's a lot of power in that water."