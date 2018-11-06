Menu
What happened to Jeffrey Brooks?
Crime

'We are hopeful': Jeffrey Brooks' family needs your help

5th Nov 2018 1:00 PM

AFTER 22 years of heartbreak and hard work, the family of Jeffrey Brooks is relieved by the news that an inquest into the Lismore man's death will be reopened.

The young scientist was killed in a shooting incident in 1996.

At the time, police ruled it to be a self-inflicted accident.

But Jeffrey's parents, Lawrie and Wendy Brooks, always believed their son's death could not have been an accident.

Lawrie and Wendy Brooks, parents of victim Jeffrey Brooks.
Lawrie and Wendy Brooks, parents of victim Jeffrey Brooks. Peter Hall

They have been pushing for justice and are looking forward to having new evidence heard at an inquest now that the Attorney General has directed the Coroner to open the case.

To prepare, the family now needs the community's help, and have launched a GoFundMe page.

Jeffrey's sister, Rachel Brooks, said there was still a lot of work to do ahead of the new coronial inquest, and the family hoped the Northern Rivers community would offer its support.

"We've had so many calls and emails - it's been amazing," she said.

"We are hopeful. Finally, we now feel like there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's been a long process. Mum and Dad will be meeting with the Attorney General maybe as soon as this week, but the finer details haven't yet been worked out.

"We've started the GoFundMe page because there will be expected and unexpected legal expenses on this journey of justice."

To help out, visit the Jeffrey Brooks: Time for Justice GoFundMe page.

Lismore Northern Star

