Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Smith gets a hug from girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros after his win.
Cameron Smith gets a hug from girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros after his win.
Golf

‘His mind is brilliant. He’s got everything’

by AAP
4th Dec 2018 11:45 AM

THERE is no apparent weakness in Cameron Smith's game according to Wayne Grady, who expects him to tussle with Australia's big three for a golf major next year.

Smith defended his Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast on Sunday, rallying from two shots down with six holes to play to beat Marc Leishman by two strokes.

That late surge came after it took just four holes for his three-shot lead to start the day evaporated.

Former PGA Championships winner Grady labelled Smith's 11th-hour recovery mission as further proof that he had the mettle to excel on the PGA Tour.

"He's a good kid, his mind is brilliant, it really is," said Grady, who now runs golf events on the Gold Coast.

"To come back from a poor start and do what he did, it doesn't happen very often.

"He put the heat back on Leish and he'll only get better and better - he's got everything.

"Yep (he'll be in majors contention) and you can't write off Leish, (Jason) Day and (Adam) Scott."

Smith has moved to a career-high 28 in the world with the win but isn't letting it go to his head.

He will play the PGA Charity Golf Day at Brisbane's Keperra Golf Club on Tuesday to raise money for the late Jarrod Lyle's family.

Driven by John Senden, last year's event raised more than $40,000 for the the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and QLD Golf Foundation.

More Stories

australian pga cameron smith golf wayne grady
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Crime spree targets local streets, businesses

    premium_icon Crime spree targets local streets, businesses

    News THREE juveniles have been arrested and two offenders remain at large after yet another spate of thefts to strike the Coffs Coast.

    • 4th Dec 2018 11:15 AM
    Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    premium_icon Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

    Crime Detectives headed to QLD to arrest a robbery & kidnapping suspect

    Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    premium_icon Wheels in motion on fuel pricing Royal Commission

    News Kevin Hogan's royal flush on petrol pricing

    Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    premium_icon Unlicensed driver leads police on highway chase

    News Ammunition, stolen goods and fraudulent number plates found in car.

    Local Partners