Bennett to address media on his future

Coach Wayne Bennett from the Broncos pictured addressing the media during training at the Clive Berghofer Centre, Red Hill, Brisbane 24th of August 2018. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Coach Wayne Bennett from the Broncos pictured addressing the media during training at the Clive Berghofer Centre, Red Hill, Brisbane 24th of August 2018. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

THE Wayne Bennett saga continues with the Brisbane Broncos coach to hold a media conference on Friday morning.

Bennett summoned rugby league journalists to the club for 10am media conference but has been keeping reporters waiting. It has now been confirmed for 12pm Qld time (1pm AEDT).

Speculation has been mounting that Wayne Bennett and Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold will swap roles a year early after initially agreeing to take over at the respective clubs in 2020.

It will end an incredible era for Bennett at the Broncos although the last season has been the most tumultuous of his time at Red Hill.

The Broncos and Souths have until 5pm Friday to finalise the messy saga, with the Rabbitohs confident they will have Bennett calling the shots at Redfern next week.

Souths mentor Seibold could find himself in Broncos colours by Monday, finally drawing the curtain on the most toxic coaching drama in Brisbaneâ€™s 30-year history.

We will bring you the latest as and when it happens.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE STREAM OF THE MEDIA CONFERENCE FROM 12PM (Qld time)